Skip to main content

United Kingdom

French fishermen say Britain 'too timid' in resolving licence row

1 minute read

French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Negotiations with Britain have resulted in only a handful of fishing licences for French fisherman in British waters, a French fishermen's association said on Saturday, deeming the step too timid to resolve a post-Brexit row between Britain and France.

France's seas minister, Annick Girardin, assured fishermen she would not give up the fight to obtain post-Brexit licences for French fishermen, the national committee of maritime fishermen (CNPMEM) said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Lough, editing Michel Rose and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 7:27 PM UTC

French fishermen say Britain 'too timid' in resolving licence row

Negotiations with Britain have resulted in only a handful of fishing licences for French fisherman in British waters, a French fishermen's association said on Saturday, deeming the step too timid to resolve a post-Brexit row between Britain and France.

United Kingdom
UK police investigating 2017 Manchester attack arrest a man
United Kingdom
Prince Charles says "dangerously narrow window" to accelerate climate action
United Kingdom
Queen Elizabeth back at desk after first night in hospital in years
United Kingdom
Britain reports highest weekly COVID-19 cases since July