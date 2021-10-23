French fishermen say Britain 'too timid' in resolving licence row

French fishermen repair their nets at Boulogne-sur-Mer after Britain and the European Union brokered a last-minute post-Brexit trade deal, northern France, December 28, 2020. Picture taken December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Negotiations with Britain have resulted in only a handful of fishing licences for French fisherman in British waters, a French fishermen's association said on Saturday, deeming the step too timid to resolve a post-Brexit row between Britain and France.

France's seas minister, Annick Girardin, assured fishermen she would not give up the fight to obtain post-Brexit licences for French fishermen, the national committee of maritime fishermen (CNPMEM) said in a statement.

Reporting by Richard Lough, editing Michel Rose and Timothy Heritage

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.