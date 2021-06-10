French minister Beaune "worried" by Britain's behaviour on Brexit agreement

French Junior Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference to outline France's strategy for the deployment of future COVID-19 vaccines, in Paris as the coronavirus disease outbreak continues in France, December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo

Britain should respect its post-Brexit commitments, especially on Northern Ireland and fishing, and the EU is entitled to take action if that should not be the case, said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who added he was "very worried" by Britain's behaviour.

"I'm very worried by the British behaviour so far," Beaune told the Public Senat TV channel on Thursday.

Beaune's comments came as U.S. President Joe Biden brought a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperiling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland. read more

