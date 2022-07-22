French police: Technical incident under Channel Tunnel affected Dover operations

Ferries are seen at the Port of Dover, after EU countries imposed a travel ban from the UK following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Dover, Britain, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - The local French police body handling the northern France area around the Channel Tunnel said on Friday that problems with traffic coming over from Dover had been caused by an "unexpected technical incident" under the Channel Tunnel.

The police added that they would work closely with their British counterparts to ensure traffic flows as smoothly as possible in the coming days.

The Port of Dover, Britain's main gateway to Europe, had declared a "critical incident" on Friday over long delays, blaming French authorities for causing a bottleneck as holidaymakers look to get away for their summer breaks. read more

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh Lawson

