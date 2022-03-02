FTSE 100 bucks global gloom as commodity stocks surge

British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%

March 2 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, bucking a gloom in global markets, as commodity-linked stocks surged along with a jump in oil and metal prices as the Ukraine crisis fans fears about supply shortages.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.8% by 0827 GMT, while UK's midcap index (.FTMC) climbed 0.7%.

Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP climbed 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively, as oil prices jumped nearly 8%, with Brent crude zooming past $110 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Global miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Glencore (GLEN.L) also gained about 3%, metal prices, including nickel and aluminium rose, on increasing fears of supply disruptions.

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) gained 5.3% after Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it expected to build 4-7% more homes in 2022, riding on strong housing demand. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.