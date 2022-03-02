FTSE 100 bucks global gloom as commodity stocks surge
- FTSE 100 up 0.8%, FTSE 250 adds 0.7%
March 2 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, bucking a gloom in global markets, as commodity-linked stocks surged along with a jump in oil and metal prices as the Ukraine crisis fans fears about supply shortages.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.8% by 0827 GMT, while UK's midcap index (.FTMC) climbed 0.7%.
Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP climbed 3.8% and 3.1%, respectively, as oil prices jumped nearly 8%, with Brent crude zooming past $110 a barrel for the first time since 2014.
Global miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Glencore (GLEN.L) also gained about 3%, metal prices, including nickel and aluminium rose, on increasing fears of supply disruptions.
Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) gained 5.3% after Britain's second-largest homebuilder said it expected to build 4-7% more homes in 2022, riding on strong housing demand. read more
