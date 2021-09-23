FTSE 100 climbs on energy, mining stock boost; BoE meeting eyed

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Sept 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by energy and mining stocks, as investors awaited the Bank of England's meeting later in the day for inflation outlook and taper timelines following a tilt by the U.S. central bank towards a November easing of its asset purchases.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.3% with Glencore (GLEN.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) among the top boosts.

Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) climbed 2.1% to be the top FTSE 100 gainer after it forecast a surge in first-half operating profit. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.4%.

Britain's central bank looks set to keep interest rates steady later in the day with its policy decision due at 1100 GMT as it approaches the end-point of its 895 billion pound ($1.22 trillion) asset purchase programme on the backdrop of rising inflation. read more

London-listed shares of South Africa-based financial services group Investec (INVP.L) gained 2.2% after it said it expected an up to 114% rise in half-year profits.

Britain's Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L) rose 1.4% after it said sales over the past two months had been above pre-pandemic levels. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

