Skip to main content

United Kingdom

FTSE 100 climbs on energy, mining stock boost; BoE meeting eyed

1 minute read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.3%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Sept 23 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by energy and mining stocks, as investors awaited the Bank of England's meeting later in the day for inflation outlook and taper timelines following a tilt by the U.S. central bank towards a November easing of its asset purchases.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.3% with Glencore (GLEN.L), Rio Tinto (RIO.L), BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) among the top boosts.

Royal Mail Plc (RMG.L) climbed 2.1% to be the top FTSE 100 gainer after it forecast a surge in first-half operating profit. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.4%.

Britain's central bank looks set to keep interest rates steady later in the day with its policy decision due at 1100 GMT as it approaches the end-point of its 895 billion pound ($1.22 trillion) asset purchase programme on the backdrop of rising inflation. read more

London-listed shares of South Africa-based financial services group Investec (INVP.L) gained 2.2% after it said it expected an up to 114% rise in half-year profits.

Britain's Mitchells & Butlers Plc (MAB.L) rose 1.4% after it said sales over the past two months had been above pre-pandemic levels. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 6:34 AM UTC

In U.N. climate push, UK PM disputes Kermit: 'It is easy to be green'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed the world to "grow up" and tackle climate change during his annual United Nations address to world leaders on Wednesday and contradicted Muppets character Kermit the Frog by saying: "It is easy to be green."

United Kingdom
Bank of England expected to keep rates steady as inflation risks mount
United Kingdom
Royal Mail expects profit to rise as letters recover, flags higher costs

Royal Mail Plc forecast a surge in first-half operating profit on Thursday despite warning of higher costs, as it benefits from improving letter volumes and higher UK parcel revenues compared with last year as people shop online.

United Kingdom
Don't panic buy; a winter of discontent isn't looming, UK minister says
United Kingdom
Britain discussing rise in gas and electricity price cap - minister