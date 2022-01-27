FTSE 100 drops as interest rate worries intensify; Diageo top gainer

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 1.0%

Jan 27 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, tracking Asian shares lower after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish stance added to interest rate worries, while beverage maker Diageo was the top gainer on strong half-yearly sales.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.4% with miner Anglo American (AAL.L) and energy firm BP among the top drags on the index as they tracked weak commodity prices.

UK's two-year yields jumped to their highest since 2011 and short-term U.S. yields soared after the Fed signalled a March rate hike with investors pricing in another hike by the Bank of England next week. BOEWATCH

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 1.0% with boot maker Dr. Martens (DOCS.L) falling the most, down 8.7%, even after it reported an 11% increase in revenue in the key Christmas quarter. read more

Travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) also weighed on mid-caps with British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) down 1.3% after it said the Omicron variant was impacting its performance this quarter. read more

Diageo (DGE.L), the maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, gained 1.3% after its first-half sales rose 15.8%. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

