FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight energy and mining shares, while Ultra Electronics jumped after it agreed to a takeover deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) dropped 0.8%, dragged by oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and miners Glencore (GLEN.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L).

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) eased 0.3% with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) leading declines on rising uncertainty of travel demand as coronavirus cases jump across Asia.

Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) jumped 5.7% to be the top mid-cap gainer after Defence firm Cobham said it agreed to buy its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion). read more

British media company Future Plc (FUTR.L) jumped 3.1% after it said it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million). read more

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan and British and NATO forces will not be returning to fight the insurgents, Britain's defence minister said on Monday.

UK employers have strongest hiring plans in over 8 years, survey shows
Defence firm Cobham to buy UK rival Ultra in $3.6 bln deal

Defence firm Cobham said on Monday it had agreed to buy Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) in a deal valuing its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion), setting out commitments aimed at allaying any potential concerns over national security.

Emergency vaccine summit needed to help Africa, says UK's ex-PM Brown
