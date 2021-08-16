FTSE 100 drops as oil, mining stocks weigh; Ultra Electronics jumps

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.8%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight energy and mining shares, while Ultra Electronics jumped after it agreed to a takeover deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) dropped 0.8%, dragged by oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and miners Glencore (GLEN.L), Anglo American (AAL.L) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L).

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) eased 0.3% with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) leading declines on rising uncertainty of travel demand as coronavirus cases jump across Asia.

Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) jumped 5.7% to be the top mid-cap gainer after Defence firm Cobham said it agreed to buy its UK-listed rival at 2.57 billion pounds ($3.56 billion). read more

British media company Future Plc (FUTR.L) jumped 3.1% after it said it would buy Dennis Publishing Ltd, home to The Week news magazine, for 300 million pounds ($415.4 million). read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

