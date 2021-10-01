Skip to main content

United Kingdom

FTSE 100 drops over 1% in dour start to new quarter

1 minute read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 1.1%, FTSE 250 off 1.2%

Oct 1 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index fell on Friday on weakness in banks and commodity-linked stocks, while AO World slumped after revenue growth was hit by global supply chain disruptions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dropped 1.1%, with oil stocks (.FTNMX601010), miners (.FTNMX551020) and financials (.FTNMX303010) among the worst performers.

BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell shed 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively, tracking oil prices lower.

Online electricals retailer AO World (AO.L) fell 11.3% after reporting that its revenue in the first half was hit by a shortage of delivery drivers in the UK and other disruptions to the global supply chain. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) declined 1.2% on weakness in travel and leisure shares (.FTNMX405010).

Pub operator Wetherspoon (JDW.L) dropped 4.7% after reporting a near doubling of its annual losses as sales were hit by COVID-19 restrictions. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

