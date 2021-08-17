Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FTSE 100 drops to over 1-week low as retail, energy stocks drag

A man looks from a building in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London, Britain November 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

  • FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Aug 17 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweight retail, insurance and energy stocks, although employment numbers highlighting a steady UK economic recovery helped limit losses.

The number of employees on British company payrolls rose by 182,000 in July from June, moving closer to their pre-pandemic level as the economy recovers from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dropped 0.3% to its lowest since Aug. 6, with retailer Unilever (ULVR.L), insurer Prudential (PRU.L) and oil major BP (BP.L) among the top drags.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.5% with travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) declining the most.

Online trading platform Plus500 (PLUSP.L) jumped 7.7% to the top of the mid-cap index after it forecast annual revenue "significantly ahead" of analysts' estimates. read more

UK-listed shares of miner BHP Group (BHPB.L) jumped 9.2% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the company posted its best annual profit in nearly a decade and said it would sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum (WPL.AX). read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

