FTSE 100 edges higher; tracks worst week since mid-August as recovery slows

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary Both FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 up 0.2%

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 edged higher on Friday, but was set for its worst weekly performance since mid-August as data showed the pace of domestic economic recovery stalled in July against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases and supply chain disruptions.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.2%, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.2%.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively, while miners (.FTNMX551020) added 1.1%, tracking commodity prices.

Economic output rose just 0.1% in July, the Office for National Statistics said, the smallest monthly increase since January when Britain went into a new national lockdown. read more

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 were down about 1.4% and 1.5%, respectively, for the week, with the mid-cap index on course for its worst week in two months.

Cineworld Group (CINE.L) edged 0.1% higher after the world's second-largest movie theatre operator said it will pay $170 million to Regal Entertainment shareholders, who were against the London-listed company's takeover of the U.S. chain in 2017. read more

Motor insurer Admiral (ADML.L), and life insurers Just Group (JUSTJ.L), Aviva (AV.L) and Prudential (PRU.L), gained between 0.1% and 0.8% as Barclays raised its price targets on the stocks.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.