FTSE 100 extends gains on AstraZeneca, mining boost

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100, FTSE 250 add 0.5% each

Feb 10 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 extended gains on Thursday after the index touched fresh two-year highs in the previous session with AstraZenca being the top gainer on strong profit and sales forecast, though weakness in Unilever shares capped gains.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 0.5% at 7678.44, as of 0815 GMT, with support from industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) and oil stocks (.FTNMX601010).

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) leading the gains.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) jumped 3.7% to top the FTSE 100 index after the British drugmaker forecast higher 2022 sales as it posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but flagged lower gross profit margins. read more

Unilever (ULVR.L) was the top loser, down 3.3%, after the consumer products maker forecast higher sales, but lower margins for this year as it grapples with soaring inflation. read more

Among other stocks, British insurer Beazley Plc climbed 3.8% to boost the mid-cap index after it resumed its dividend following an annual profit. read more

Homebuilders (.FTNMX402020) were also among top gainers after a survey showed house price growth in Britain hit a new six-month high in January. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

