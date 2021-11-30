FTSE 100 eyes worst month in more than a year on Omicron hit

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.9%, FTSE 250 off 0.7%

Nov 30 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index fell on Tuesday, on course for its worst month in more than a year, as a warning by Moderna's chief executive over the new Omicron coronavirus variant hammered pandemic-exposed sectors like banks and commodities.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) declined 0.9% by 0808 GMT and was set for monthly declines of 2.8%, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.7%.

Moderna (MRNA.O) Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel told the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines were unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version, sparking a sell-off in global stocks. read more

Drugmaker Astrazeneca (AZN.L), which also makes COVID-19 vaccines, fell 2.2%.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) dragged down the FTSE 100 with a 1.1% fall, while oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) dropped 1.2% as crude prices declined on fears that the heavily mutated Omicron would spark fresh lockdowns and dent global growth.

British airline easyJet (EZJ.L) gained 0.8% after saying it remained well placed to handle the uncertainty stemming from fresh COVID-19 outbreaks. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

