FTSE 100 falls on supply chain, inflation worries; Playtech soars

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

Oct 18 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as supply chain and inflation worries stoked rate-hike bets, while Playtech soared over a 2.1 billion pound takeover offer by Australia's Aristocrat Leisure.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.1% by 0710 GMT, with HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L), AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Diageo PLC (DGE.L) among the top losers.

Softbank-backed online retailer and tech group, The Hut Group (THG.L), rose 8.4% after it said it would remove its founder's "golden share" and seek a place on the premium segment of the main stock market. read more

A survey of chief financial officers at top British companies published on Monday found that they expect supply chain problems in the UK to persist for at least another year and consumer price inflation to still be above 2.5% in two years' time. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) was flat.

Gaming software supplier Playtech Plc (PTEC.L) soared 56.8% after Australia's Aristocrat Leisure Ltd (ALL.AX) said it will buy the company for 2.1 billion pounds ($2.89 billion).

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; editing by Uttaresh.V

