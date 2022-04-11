FTSE 100 falls as UK economic growth slows

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

April 11 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as data showed Britain's economy lost steam in February, with miners and consumer staple stocks weighing the most on the commodity-heavy index.

The export-heavy index (.FTSE) fell 0.5% after logging its fifth straight weekly gain on Friday.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Shell (SHEL.L) slid 0.6% and 0.9%, respectively, while industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) dropped 1%, as they tracked lower crude and metal prices after China continued to grapple with COVID-19 lockdowns.

Drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Dove soap maker Unilever (ULVR.L) and utility SSE (SSE.L) dipped between 0.7% and 2.7%, dragging the blue-chip index lower.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Official data showed Britain's economic growth slowed more sharply than expected in February, while industrial output fell by 0.6% on the month reflecting falls in car production and other areas due to component shortages. read more

The gross domestic product rose by 0.1%, missing forecast of a 0.3% increase and down from 0.8% growth in January.

Broadly, Asian shares slid and bond yields climbed as caution gripped markets ahead of central bank meetings and U.S. inflation data later this week. GLOB/MKTS

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

