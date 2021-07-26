Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

2 minute read

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.3%

July 26 (Reuters) - Banks and energy shares dragged London's FTSE 100 lower on Monday, with worries about rising inflation and a jump in local COVID-19 infections denting sentiment further.

The benchmark FTSE 100 (.FTSE) dropped 0.4%, with banks (.FTNMX301010) and energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) falling the most.

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) and Barclays (BARC.L) were among the top losers. They tracked the benchmark bond yield lower, which fell to its lowest since February.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) eased 0.3%.

London-listed shares of Ryanair jumped 2.6% after it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings. But it also said fares remained well below pre-pandemic levels while reporting an after-tax loss of 273 million euros ($321.5 million). read more

Coast Capital fund demanded the resignation of FirstGroup's (FGP.L) chief executive and two board members, pulling shares down 0.9% in the wake of a contentious asset sale, deepening a rift between the British transport company and its biggest shareholder. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

