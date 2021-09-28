Skip to main content

United Kingdom

FTSE 100 flat as mining stocks weigh; Smiths Group top gainer

1 minute read

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 flat, FTSE 250 off 0.5%

Sept 28 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 was subdued on Tuesday as losses in mining heavyweights outweighed strength in energy shares, while Smiths Group topped the blue-chip index after the technology company delivered positive full-year results.

Shares of Smiths Group (SMIN.L) jumped 4.1% after the UK-based company signed a binding agreement to sell its medical devices unit, Smiths Medical, and declared a dividend of 26 pence following robust annual earnings.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was flat with gains in Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and BP (BP.L) being outweighed by weakness in miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L).

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) dropped 0.5%, with travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010) among the top losers.

In company news, Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) Petershill Partners unit traded at 350 pence per share in its debut. Bookrunners had set a price band of 320 pence-380 pence per share.

Shares of Ferguson Plc (FERG.L) gained 1.7% after the plumbing parts distributor reported higher annual profit.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashank Nayar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

