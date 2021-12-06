FTSE 100 gains after choppy week with oil stocks in lead

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary Both FTSE 100, FTSE 250 add 0.6%

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, driven by gains in oil stocks and AstraZeneca as investors assessed possible economic risks from the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant which had led to choppy trading last week.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.6% by 0808 GMT, with oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) adding more than 1% each as crude prices jumped more than 2% after Saudi Arabia raised its crude prices.

Heavyweight AstraZeneca (AZN.L) climbed 0.7% after a report quoted the drugmaker saying it had been studying listing of a new vaccines division.

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) added 1% following a report that activist investor Elliot Management had bought a stake in the company.

Britain's economy looks set to grow more slowly than previously thought this year and in 2023 due to global supply chain problems and the government must encourage longer-term business investment, said the Confederation of British industry. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.6%, with airline stocks Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and Easyjet (EZJ.L) gaining 1.5% each.

Chemicals company Victrex PLC (VCTX.L) added 2.2% after reporting a 46% rise in its pretax profit.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

