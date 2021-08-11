Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FTSE 100 gains on insurers boost, Avast buyout deal; mid-caps at record high

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.2%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, and the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) hit a record high, lifted by non-life insurers and an $8.6 billion buyout deal for motor insurer Avast.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.4%, with non-life insurers (.FTNMX303020) and oil stocks (.FTNMX601010) leading gains.

Avast was the top percentage gainer, up 3.6%, after U.S. based NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK.O) said it has agreed to buy the firm for $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) inched 0.2% higher to an all-time high of 23,650.90.

In earnings, British motor insurer Admiral (ADML.L) jumped 1.7% after it reported a 76% surge in first-half earnings and announced a 27.1 pence special dividend.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

