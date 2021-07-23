FTSE 100 gains as miners jump; Vodafone top boost

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 index rose on Friday, led by heavyweight miners and insurance stocks, with Vodafone being the top boost after it reported strong earnings.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) gained 0.6%, with miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L), Anglo American (AAL.L), Glencore (GLEN.L) and BHP Group (BHPB.L) being among the top boosts.

Mobile operator Vodafone (VOD.L) jumped 3.7% after it reported a better-than-expected 3.3% rise in first-quarter service revenue. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) rose 0.8% on strong earnings updates from insurer Beazley, while Ultra Electrnonics jumped after a takeover offer.

Beazley Plc (BEZG.L) rose 3.7% after it swung to a profit for the first half of the year from a loss in the year-ago period. Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) surged 33% after aerospace manufacturing company Cobham offered to buy the engineering group in a deal valued at about 2.58 billion pounds ($3.55 billion). read more

Aiding sentiment was a jump in British retail sales in June, which sent shares of retail stocks (.FTNMX404010) 0.6% higher.

