FTSE 100 gains as Reckitt, Lloyds rise on upbeat forecasts

July 27 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip index firmed near one-month highs on Wednesday, as strong forecasts from heavyweights Reckitt Benckiser and Lloyds Banking Group overshadowed concerns over a slowing economy and soaring inflation.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) was up 0.3% at 0717 GMT, while the domestically focussed midcap 250 index (.FTMC) was flat.

Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) climbed 5.9% as the maker of Dettol and Lysol cleaning products raised its full-year revenue forecast after steep price hikes helped it beat second-quarter sales expectations. read more

Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) rose 4.3% after it raised its dividend and full-year profitability forecast as rising interest rates outpace modest growth in provisions for troubled loans. read more

On the other hand, UK-listed shares of Rio Tinto (RIO.L) slipped 3.7% after the global miner reported a 29% drop in first-half profit and more than halved its dividend, hurt by weaker iron ore prices, higher costs and labour shortages. read more

Data released earlier showed shops and supermarkets in Britain increased prices by 4.4% in the 12 months to July, the largest rise since these records began in 2005, reflecting a jump in food and transport costs. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

