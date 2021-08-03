FTSE 100 gains on strong BP earnings; virus worries weigh

Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain August 15, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Aug 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 inched higher on Tuesday as a set of upbeat earnings results supported optimism around a faster economic recovery, although gains were checked by rising Delta variant cases globally.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.1% as oil stocks rose (.FTNMX601010). BP (BP.L) was the top FTSE 100 gainer on the back of strong earnings.

BP (BP.L) climbed 2.6% after it said it would lift its dividend by 4% and ramp up share buybacks after second-quarter profits rose to $2.8 billion. read more

The domestically focused mid-cap index (.FTMC) eased 0.2%, led by building materials seller Travis Perkins (TPK.L) and Broker TP ICAP Group (TCAPI.L), down 2.3% and 4.5% respectively.

Travis Perkins fell despite raising its 2021 earnings outlook and announcing a special dividend of 35 pence per share, while TP ICAP dropped after its half yearly revenue slipped 5%. read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

