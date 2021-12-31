FTSE 100 heads for biggest annual gain in 5 years

A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district. March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.4%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%

Dec 31 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was poised for its best annual performance in five years, supported by gains in commodity-linked and industrial stocks, although the benchmark fell on Friday in holiday-thinned trading.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.4% by 0810 GMT, hit by concerns around surging COVID-19 cases. The UK recorded 189,213 new infections, a daily record, and 332 deaths, government data showed. read more

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) fell nearly 0.4% each, but energy stocks (.FTNMX601010) still eyed their best year since 2016 as crude hit 12-year highs, spurred by the global economic recovery and lower production.

Life insurance stocks (.FTNMX402040) fell 0.6%, weighing on the FTSE 100, while travel and leisure (.FTNMX405010) lost 1.1%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) dropped 0.2%, but was on track for its seventh consecutive quarter of gains.

UK markets will close at 1230 GMT on Friday for the New Year's Eve holiday.

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

