FTSE 100 hit by global risk aversion; BP a bright spot

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 down 0.3%, FTSE 250 off 0.6%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, as a bout of risk aversion hit global markets on renewed U.S.-China tensions, although shares of BP rose after the oil major posted upbeat results and announced a hike in its dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.3% by 0709 GMT, echoing the mood in global equities ahead of a potential visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan amid warnings from China. read more

Helping limit losses in the index, BP (BP.L) climbed 3.3% after its second-quarter profit soared to a 14-year high of $8.45 billion as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HSBC slipped 1.9% after strong earnings drove a 6.1% gain in the previous session. Exande BNP Paribas on Tuesday downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform."

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) dropped 0.6% as shares of Man Group (EMG.L) slid 5.6% after the fund manager flagged potential volatility in the near term. read more

Travis Perkins (TPK.L), Britain's biggest seller of building materials, fell 7.5% after downbeat first-half results.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.