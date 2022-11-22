FTSE 100 hits two-month high as oil stocks rebound
- FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The FTSE 100 jumped to a two-month high on Tuesday, as oil stocks bounced back following a bullish brokerage recommendation and news that OPEC+ members were not discussing an oil output increase.
The commodities-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) rose 0.6% to its strongest level since Sept. 13.
Oil majors Shell and BP (BP.L) jumped 2.9% and 4.8% as crude prices , gained after Saudi Arabia's energy minister denied a report that said OPEC oil producers were discussing a potential output increase.
Meanwhile, Citigroup raised BP's rating to "buy" from "neutral" and said it expects the rotation into energy stocks to continue.
Britain's energy sector (.FTNMX601010) surged 3.5%.
The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps (.FTMC) slipped 0.2%, reflecting a cautious mood in the equities market on concerns about aggressive rate hikes and slowing economic growth.
Among individual stocks, GSK Plc (GSK.L) slipped 0.8% after the drugmaker said it has initiated a process to withdraw U.S. approval for its blood cancer drug Blenrep, after the therapy failed to meet the requirements of a key trial.
AO World (AO.L) jumped 13.3% after the online electrical retailer struck a positive note on annual profit outlook due to its cost-saving steps.
