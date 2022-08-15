FTSE 100 inches higher as AstraZeneca counters China worries

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 add 0.1% each

Aug 15 (Reuters) - UK's top share index inched higher on Monday, boosted by AstraZeneca and consumer stocks, although mining and oil heavyweights came under pressure after data showed China's economy unexpectedly slowed last month.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) added 0.1% by 0739 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) also inched 0.1% higher.

The mood was dull in Asian and European stock markets, with investors turning to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples amid worries about the health of the world's second-largest economy. read more

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) gained 1.9% after the drugmaker said its cancer drug, Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) delayed the progression of a form of advanced breast cancer in previously treated patients. read more

Oil major Shell (SHEL.L), and miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) slipped, in tandem with weaker commodity prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.