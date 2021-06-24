Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
FTSE 100 marks time ahead of BoE meeting

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

  • FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%

June 24 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 marked time ahead of the Bank of England's rate decision on Thursday, while GlaxoSmithKline rose on plans to spin off its healthcare arm.

The Bank of England is expected to leave benchmark interest rates unchanged, but investors will look for hints of inflation pressures, which broke above the central bank's 2% target in May. The decision is due at 1100 GMT. read more

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) gained 0.1%, led by gains in financials (.FTNMX301010) and industrial stocks (.FTNMX551020), while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) inched 0.1% higher.

GSK (GSK.L) rose 0.4% after it set out plans to turn its consumer healthcare arm into a separately listed company, in a move that will deliver an 8 billion pound ($11 billion) windfall and other financial benefits for its underperforming drugs business. read more

Among other stocks, British homebuilder Crest Nicholson Holdings (CRST.L) climbed 0.3% after it swung to a half-year profit and reinstated its dividend.

St. Modwen Properties (SMP.L) jumped 0.4% after it backed the latest sweetened buyout offer by private equity firm Blackstone Group (BX.N) at 1.25 billion pounds ($1.75 billion). read more

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

