FTSE 100 opens higher, Informa leads gains

Summary

Summary Companies FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.1%















Nov 14 (Reuters) - UK's export-oriented FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday as a weaker pound offered support, with shares of Informa jumping to the top of the index after an upbeat earnings outlook.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was up 0.5% by 0807 GMT. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) rose 0.1% after logging its best week in almost two years.

British events organiser Informa Plc (INF.L) jumped 6.2% after it raised its full-year earnings outlook.

The pound dipped against a steadying dollar after Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Sunday that the central bank was not softening its fight against inflation.

British miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 1.4%.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday he will set out tax rises and spending cuts ahead of this week budget's release.

Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.