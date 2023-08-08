FTSE 100 opens lower as Glencore, bleak China data weigh

Reuters
The London Stock Exchange offices in the City of London, Britain

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Aug 8 (Reuters) - London stocks opened lower on Tuesday hurt by the losses in Glencore after the miner's dour first-half earnings, while bleak China trade data also hit the broader mining sector.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dipped 0.2% by 0709 GMT, with Glencore (GLEN.L) falling 3.0% as it said its earnings had halved in the first half.

The industrial metals and mining sector (.FTNMX551020) declined 1.9%, after data showed earlier in the day that top consumer China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July amid weaker demand.

Asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) slipped 4.5% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it reported a drop in its assets under management.

The midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) was flat, while bank stocks (.FTNMX301010) shed 0.8%.

Global sentiment on banking soured after Moody's cut credit ratings of several small-to-mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and said it might downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders.

Reporting by Siddarth S and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next