FTSE 100 opens lower as Glencore, bleak China data weigh

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Summary

Companies FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 flat

Aug 8 (Reuters) - London stocks opened lower on Tuesday hurt by the losses in Glencore after the miner's dour first-half earnings, while bleak China trade data also hit the broader mining sector.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) dipped 0.2% by 0709 GMT, with Glencore (GLEN.L) falling 3.0% as it said its earnings had halved in the first half.

The industrial metals and mining sector (.FTNMX551020) declined 1.9%, after data showed earlier in the day that top consumer China's imports and exports fell much faster than expected in July amid weaker demand.

Asset manager abrdn (ABDN.L) slipped 4.5% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 after it reported a drop in its assets under management.

The midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) was flat, while bank stocks (.FTNMX301010) shed 0.8%.

Global sentiment on banking soured after Moody's cut credit ratings of several small-to-mid-sized U.S. banks on Monday and said it might downgrade some of the nation's biggest lenders.

Reporting by Siddarth S and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

