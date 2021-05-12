Skip to main content

United KingdomFTSE 100 outperforms European peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

London's FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last year.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.3%, with spirits maker Diageo (DGE.L) adding 2.7% after it forecast organic operating profit growth to be at least 14% in its current fiscal year and restarted its capital return programme.

Catering company Compass Group (CPG.L) rose 1.9% as it said its fiscal third-quarter margins would improve sequentially, supported by cost-cutting measures, after reporting a slight profit and revenue beat in the first half.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4% after official data showed Britain's economy grew by 2.1% in March from February led by the retail sector. read more

Globally, stocks extended a sell-off from the previous session as investors braced for U.S. consumer price index report with market-based measures of inflation expectations having moved higher.

UDG Healthcare (UDG.L) jumped 22.2% after private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CDR) agreed to buy the pharmaceuticals services company for 2.6 billion pounds ($3.7 billion).

