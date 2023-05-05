FTSE 100 rebounds with help from energy stocks, British Airways parent

Summary

May 5 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, a day after it hit its lowest in a month, as an uptick in oil prices lifted energy stocks, while British Airways-owner IAG rose to the top of the index on strong quarterly results.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) rose 0.5% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) gained 0.2%, as of 0709 GMT.

The oil and gas sector (.FTNMX601010) rose 1.8%, with firm crude prices and a weaker dollar supporting gains.

IAG (ICAG.L) added 5.5% after lifting its 2023 profit forecasts on strong travel demand for the summer and beating first-quarter performance expectations.

IHG Plc (IHG.L) lost 2.5% after the Holiday Inn owner said CEO Keith Barr will step down on June 30, with the company's Americas CEO Elie Maalouf set to succeed him.

