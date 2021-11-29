FTSE 100 rises after Friday's rout, BT Group jumps on M&A report

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Summary Both FTSE 100, FTSE 250 up 1.1%

Nov 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday after its worst session in more than a year as investors kept a wary eye on the developments around the newly detected Omicron coronavirus variant, while BT Group jumped following a report of takeover interest.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 1.1% by 0805 GMT after virus worries knocked 3.6% off the blue-chip index on Friday.

BT Group Plc (BT.L) surged 9% after the Economic Times reported Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) was considering an offer to buy the telecom company. read more

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) added 3.1% and 2.5% respectively, as crude prices jumped back from their lowest in more than a year with investors looking for bargains and on speculation that OPEC+ may pause an output increase.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 1.7% as metal prices recouped some of last week's losses.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 1.1%, also recovering from its worst sell-off this year, with travel stocks Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) and Carnival PLC (CCL.L) among the best performers.

Subprime lender Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO.L) slumped 29% after it said it expected court proceedings over its new rescue plan to take at least four months and its board concluded that there was a material uncertainty over going concern. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

