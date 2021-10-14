Skip to main content

FTSE 100 rises on mining, oil boost; Tesco drops in ex-dividend trading

1 minute read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%

Oct 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to a two-month high on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight oil and mining stocks, while retailer Tesco was the top drag as its shares traded ex-dividend.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) climbed 0.7% to 7,187.6 by 0710 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Glencore (GLEN.L) among the top performers.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) gained 1.3% and 1.4% respectively, while miners (.FTNMX551020) advanced 2.4% on upbeat commodity prices.

Markets await appearances from Bank of England policymakers on Thursday and expect the central bank to start raising its interest rate from a record-low 0.1% before the end of the year. BOEWATCH

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.6%, with recruiter Hays Plc (HAYS.L) among the top gainers. The stock was up 3.5% after the company reported a jump in its quarterly net fees. read more

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) gained 3.8% after it reported a strong rise in sales despite an uncertain outlook for the coming year.

Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) dropped 2% after its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the third quarter of 2021 on emerging market woes and institutional outflows. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

