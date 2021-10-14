United Kingdom
FTSE 100 rises on mining, oil boost; Tesco drops in ex-dividend trading
- Summary
- FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6%
Oct 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose to a two-month high on Thursday, boosted by heavyweight oil and mining stocks, while retailer Tesco was the top drag as its shares traded ex-dividend.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) climbed 0.7% to 7,187.6 by 0710 GMT, with miners Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Glencore (GLEN.L) among the top performers.
Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) gained 1.3% and 1.4% respectively, while miners (.FTNMX551020) advanced 2.4% on upbeat commodity prices.
Markets await appearances from Bank of England policymakers on Thursday and expect the central bank to start raising its interest rate from a record-low 0.1% before the end of the year. BOEWATCH
The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.6%, with recruiter Hays Plc (HAYS.L) among the top gainers. The stock was up 3.5% after the company reported a jump in its quarterly net fees. read more
Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) gained 3.8% after it reported a strong rise in sales despite an uncertain outlook for the coming year.
Ashmore Group (ASHM.L) dropped 2% after its assets under management fell by $3.1 billion during the third quarter of 2021 on emerging market woes and institutional outflows. read more
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.