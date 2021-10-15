Skip to main content

FTSE 100 rises, set for best week since May; Rio Tinto weighs

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

Oct 15 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by heavyweight energy and bank stocks, although losses in Rio Tinto after the miner cut its iron-ore shipments forecast limited gains on the main index.

The FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) advanced 0.4% by 0710 GMT. The commodity-heavy index was set to record its best week since May, with precious (.FTNMX551030) and industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) being the biggest gainers this week on rising metal prices. METL/

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) rose 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively, on higher crude prices.

Banks (.FTNMX301010) gained 1.2% and gave the second biggest boost to the index, with HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) adding 1.5% after Barclays and Bank of America raised their price targets on the stock.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) added 0.4%, lifted by travel and leisure stocks (.FTNMX405010).

The biggest drag was Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L), which fell 1.3%, after it reduced its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast as a tighter labour market in Western Australia delayed the completion of a new greenfield mine. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

