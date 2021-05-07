The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday and was on track for its best weekly performance in a month, as hopes of a stronger economic recovery powered energy and industrial stocks, while Meggitt shares soared on a takeover report.

The bluechip index (.FTSE) rose 0.3%, with engineer Melrose Industries (MRON.L) adding 1.5% after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the company's shares.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) gained 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively, tracking higher crude prices.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) also jumped after London copper prices hit an all-time high on expectations of tighter supply and hopes of higher demand.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4%.

St. Modwen Properties (SMP.L) surged 19.1% after it received a potential takeover offer from private equity firm Blackstone, valuing the property developer at around 1.21 billion pounds ($1.68 billion). read more

Meggitt (MGGT.L) jumped 12.8% on report that Woodward (WWD.O) was looking to acquire the UK aero-engineer.

