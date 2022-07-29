FTSE 100 set to end July higher on upbeat bank earnings

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday and was on course to post its strongest monthly performance this year, as strong forecasts from lenders NatWest and Standard Chartered outweighed economic worries.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.5% and the domestically focussed midcap FTSE 250 (.FTMC) added 0.7%.

NatWest (NWG.L) rose 8.0% after the bank raised its full-year forecast and made a bumper payout to shareholders, while emerging markets-focussed Standard Chartered (STAN.L) also climbed on an upbeat outlook, up 3.8%. read more

BA-owner IAG (ICAG.L) gained 1.0% as it returned to profit for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the April-June period, led by demand for flights in Spain and to Latin America. read more

Boosting the midcap index, Aston Martin (AML.L) gained 3.1% even as the luxury carmaker reported a bigger loss for the first half of the year. read more

Jupiter Fund Management (JUP.L) slid 5.8% as the asset manager reported a fall in its half-yearly profit, hit by rising outflows as key global markets buckle under geopolitical tensions and inflationary concerns. read more

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

