FTSE 100 slips as COVID-19 cases jump

June 30 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday over concerns that a recent jump in coronavirus infections in the UK could hinder the pace of economic growth, taking the shine off what is likely to be a fifth straight month of gains for the blue-chip index.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.1% with heavyweight financials (.FTNMX301010) leading declines. A fifth month of consecutive gains would be the index's best winning streak since 2016.

Retailers (.FTNMX404010) slipped 0.3% as growing costs linked to COVID-19 and Brexit might add to the rise in broader inflation soon, an industry group said. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) was flat.

Among stocks, Dixons Carphone (DC.L) dropped 0.4% even after the electricals retailer reported a 34% rise in annual profit. read more

Opioid addiction treatment maker Indivior Plc (INDV.L) jumped 10.8% to the top of the FTSE 250 index after it said its 2021 revenue and profit would be significantly above its previous outlook.

