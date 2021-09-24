Skip to main content

United Kingdom

FTSE 100 slips as growth worries persist

1 minute read

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

  • FTSE 100 down 0.2%, FTSE 250 off 0.4%

Sept 24 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 followed Asian stocks lower on Friday as concerns about global growth outweighed a jump in AstraZeneca shares after a positive trial update.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) jumped 2.7% to the top of the FTSE 100 after trials of its prostate cancer drug Lynparza showed positive results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.3%. Retail stocks (.FTNMX404010), industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) and life insurers (.FTNMX303010) were the top losing sectors.

Growing worries over energy bills, food costs and tax hikes prompted a hefty drop in British consumer confidence this month as people became more downbeat about the economic outlook, a survey showed. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.4%, with travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) leading the declines.

British outsourcer Mitie Group (MTO.L) rose 3.2% after it raised its fiscal 2022 profit forecast.

Land Securities (LAND.L) fell 0.9% after saying it sold two retail parks for 54.3 million pounds ($74.51 million) as the commercial landlord starts exiting that non-core portfolio.

Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 2:01 AM UTC

Britain's Sunak accepts call for financial reforms after Greensill collapse

British finance minister Rishi Sunak has ordered two immediate reviews of the country's financial regulation related to the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.

United Kingdom
With some gas stations closed, Britain vows to solve trucker shortage
United Kingdom
BoE sees growing case for rate rise as inflation to stay higher for longer
United Kingdom
UK in talks with Westinghouse over new nuclear power plant in Wales - The Times
United Kingdom
UK consumer morale wilts under cost-of-living crisis: GfK