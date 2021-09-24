FTSE 100 slips as growth worries persist

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Sept 24 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 followed Asian stocks lower on Friday as concerns about global growth outweighed a jump in AstraZeneca shares after a positive trial update.

AstraZeneca (AZN.L) jumped 2.7% to the top of the FTSE 100 after trials of its prostate cancer drug Lynparza showed positive results.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.3%. Retail stocks (.FTNMX404010), industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) and life insurers (.FTNMX303010) were the top losing sectors.

Growing worries over energy bills, food costs and tax hikes prompted a hefty drop in British consumer confidence this month as people became more downbeat about the economic outlook, a survey showed. read more

The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.4%, with travel stocks (.FTNMX405010) leading the declines.

British outsourcer Mitie Group (MTO.L) rose 3.2% after it raised its fiscal 2022 profit forecast.

Land Securities (LAND.L) fell 0.9% after saying it sold two retail parks for 54.3 million pounds ($74.51 million) as the commercial landlord starts exiting that non-core portfolio.

