FTSE 100 snaps 3-day losing streak; AB Foods slumps on earnings update

A worker shelters from the rain under a Union Flag umbrella as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, October 1, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Summary

Summary Companies National Express jumps as revenue bounces back to 2019 levels

AB Foods falls as Primark to raise prices

FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

April 26 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 climbed on Tuesday after a three-day selloff, as shares of miners and homebuilders rose, while HSBC Holdings and Associated British Foods slid following earnings updates.

The blue-chip index (.FTSE) added 0.6% after closing at its lowest since March 18 on Monday. Glencore (GLEN.L) led gains among miners (.FTNMX551020) with its 1.9% rise after Barclays raised the stock's price target.

Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) jumped 3.2% as the country's third-largest housebuilder projected sustained demand in an under-supplied market. The wider homebuilders index (.FTNMX402020) was up 1.6%. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, gains were capped overall on global growth fears stoked by China's strict COVID-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive policy tightening by central banks. GLOB/MKTS

"The market is trying to find its footing and trying to price what's happening in China," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"What you probably can say is it's indeed a buy on dip but it is done without any sense of certainty ... and especially European equities are quite cheap."

Defensive names AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Unilever (ULVR.L), British American Tobacco (BATS.L) and Diageo (DGE.L) gained between 1% and 1.6%, providing the biggest boost to the FTSE 100 index.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) advanced 0.4%, powered by a 7.6% jump in shares of National Express Group (NEX.L) after the transport firm's first-quarter revenue bounced back to 2019 levels. read more .

Associated British Foods (ABF.L) slid 4.7% after it warned on margins at its food businesses and said its clothing chain Primark is set to raise prices due to severe inflationary pressures. read more

"This is a tricky manoeuvre to get right, given that fans flock to Primark's for high fashion at cheap prices and instead of piling clothes high in baskets they may be more cautious which could hit volumes," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown.

HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) fell 1.6% after Europe's biggest bank warned that more share buybacks were unlikely this year as rising inflation and economic weakness had dented its prospects. read more

Shares in its Asia-focused peer Standard Chartered (STAN.L) were down 0.5%, while Barclays (BARC.L) gained 2% ahead of their results this week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.