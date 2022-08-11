FTSE 100 stalls as Rio Tinto, healthcare stocks weigh

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's top share index was flat on Thursday, weighed down by Rio Tinto and healthcare stocks, while the midcap index hit a fresh two-month high as global equities extended gains on relief from softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) was little changed by 0718 GMT, with Rio Tinto (RIO.L) falling 3.5% as the miner traded without entitlement to the latest dividend payout.

Drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) slid 2.1% after heavy selling in the previous session amid chatter over potential negative implication from U.S. lawsuits over Zantac, a drug that was withdrawn in 2019. Haleon (HLN.L), a consumer health company recently spun off from GSK, dropped 4.9%.

London-listed shares of Antofagasta (ANTO.L) slipped 0.5% after the of Chilean miner reported a fall in half-year profit. read more

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index (.FTMC) rose 0.4% as European and Asian stocks climbed.

UK-listed shares of Dubai-based payments processor Network International (NETW.L) jumped 11.3% as it announced a stock buyback programme and reported strong half-year results.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

