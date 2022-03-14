FTSE 100 up on boost from financials, Ukraine hopes

British pound coins are seen in front of displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 14 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, aided by gains in financials and on hopes for progress in Russian-Ukraine peace talks, while British American Tobacco fell after the cigarette maker said it would cut its fiscal 2022 guidance.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) rose 0.2% in early trading, with banks (.FTNMX301010) and insurers (.FTNMX303010) leading the advance. The domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) gained 1.1%.

Diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine were gearing up, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress. read more

Index provider FTSE Russell said it would delete Russia-focused Evraz (EVRE.L), Polymetal International (POLYP.L), Petropavlovsk (POG.L) and Raven Property Group (RAV.L) after trading in their shares was curtailed by a pull-back from the country's stock market by leading brokerages. read more

Joining the corporate exodus from Russia, British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) said on Friday it would exit Russia and cut its fiscal 2022 guidance as a result. Shares of the company were down 2%. read more

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

