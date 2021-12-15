FTSE dips as inflation surges; Cineworld plunges over 30%

People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Summary FTSE 100 down 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

Dec 15 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in 10 years ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Cineworld tanked after a court ordered the company to pay $957 million in damages to a rival.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) fell 0.1% at 0808 GMT, with commodity-linked stocks weighing on the index.

Oil majors BP (BP.L) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) declined about 1% each, as crude prices fell on growing expectations that supply will outpace demand next year. Industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) tumbled 1.2%.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has put the central bank in a double-bind, with investors no longer expecting the BoE to raise rates as early as Thursday despite UK reporting a higher-than-expected inflation in November. read more

UK recorded 59,610 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest since early January, as it faces what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called a "tidal wave" of infections from the Omicron variant. read more

Cineworld (CINE.L) plunged 37.7% after a Canadian court ruling that asked it to pay C$1.23 billion ($957 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal.

British Airways' parent company IAG (ICAG.L) slipped 0.8% after saying it was in advanced talks with privately held Spanish company Globalia to cancel the acquisition of rival Air Europa. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

