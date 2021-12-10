FTSE heads lower for third day after glum GDP figures

A man shelters under an umbrella as he walks past the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Dec 10 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 slipped for a third straight session on Friday as data pointed to stalling economic growth in Britain even before the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation numbers.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) eased 0.2% by 0806 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) fell 0.3%.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) slipped 0.7% ahead of shareholder vote to approve a plan to get rid of the oil and gas company's dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague. read more

Oil majors were also hit by a dip in crude prices as traders locked in profits from a strong run-up this week.

Data showed Britain's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 0.1% in October, leaving it 0.5% smaller than it was in February 2020, just before the country went into its first COVID-19 lockdown. The data raised doubts about a December rate hike from the Bank of England. read more

Base metal miners (.FTNMX551020) capped some of the losses on the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index, helped by low inventories and monetary policy easing by top consumer China.

AB Foods (ABF.L) inched up 0.2% after saying trading to date in its new financial year at its Primark fashion business had been ahead of expectations. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

