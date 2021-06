Passengers wait at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

June 16 (Reuters) - Fully vaccinated people in Britain could be allowed to travel to amber list countries without quarantining, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

Amber list countries includes Spain, France, Italy and the United States.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

