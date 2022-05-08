G7 agrees to intensify economic pressure Putin, Boris Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks, after delivering a video address to the Ukrainian parliament, in Downing Street, London, Britain, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - G7 leaders agreed that the world must intensify economic pressure on Russia's President Vladimir Putin in any way possible, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said on Sunday after he addressed the group.

Johnson said "the world must go further and faster to support Ukraine," his office said after the call, which also included Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Ukraine needed to receive military equipment that allowed them to not just hold ground in Ukraine, but recapture it," Johnson told the leaders, according to his office.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Paul Sandle; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

