Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

G7 tax agreement provides level playing field-UK's Sunak says

1 minute read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, poses as finance ministers from across the G7 nations meet at Lancaster House in London, Britain June 5, 2021 ahead of the G7 leaders' summit. Alberto Pezzali/Pool via REUTERS

A Group of Seven agreement to commit to a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% on a country by country basis will create a level playing field for companies around the world, British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Saturday.

He added that the need for national digital services taxes would fall away once the global solution is in place.

"After years of discussion, G7 finance ministers have reached a historic agreement to reform the global tax system to make it fit for the global digital age," he told reporters.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · June 4, 2021 · 10:20 PM UTCRetailers, newspapers, printing firms oppose U.S. postal rate hikes

A coalition of retailers, newspapers, printers, greeting card companies and others oppose the U.S. Postal Service plan to hike postage prices for most mail by 7% and called on Congress to direct a new review before the increases take effect.

Retail & ConsumerEuro zone retail sales fall more than expected in April
Retail & ConsumerBeyond Meat names Amazon veteran Phil Hardin as CFO
Retail & ConsumerEtsy courts Gen-Z with $1.6 bln deal for fashion reseller Depop
Retail & ConsumerAmazon backs marijuana legalization, drops weed testing for some jobs