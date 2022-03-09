Gambling group 888 Holdings' annual profit triples

Gambling dice and chips are seen on the keyboard in this illustration picture, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

March 9 (Reuters) - British gambling group 888 Holdings (888.L) on Wednesday said its pre-tax profit for 2021 tripled from a year earlier, as its online casino services in its core European markets remained popular among gamblers.

The London-listed firm said profit before tax surged to $81.3 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $26.7 million in 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.