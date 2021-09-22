Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Gas price spike is unpredented, more energy firms to go out of business - UK regulator

1 minute read

A gas storage facility is seen at sunset in Manchester, Britain April 9, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The recent rise in gas prices is unprecedented and more energy suppliers could go out of business, the head of Britain's Ofgem energy regulator, Jonathan Brearley, said on Wednesday.

"Have a look at the change in the gas price - it really is something that we don't think we've seen before at this pace," he said.

"We do expect more (suppliers) not to be able to face the circumstances we're in."

Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle, writing by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 9:07 AM UTC

UK clamps down on motorway-blocking campaign by climate protesters

Britain has been granted new powers to stop climate change protesters who have repeatedly blocked traffic at rush hour on the country's busiest motorway running around London.

United Kingdom
Surge in UK fraud a national security threat, warn banks
United Kingdom
London's top status for start-ups undimmed by pandemic
United Kingdom
Ball in MGM's court after Entain soars on DraftKings bid
United Kingdom
UK and South Korea agree COVID-19 vaccine swap deal