Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
May 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Gatwick airport shut its runway for almost an hour on Sunday over a "suspected drone" incident, Sky News reported.
Operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place, the report said, citing a Gatwick spokesperson.
The investigation was completed and the airfield reopened almost an hour later.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman
