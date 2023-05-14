Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News















May 14 (Reuters) - Britain's Gatwick airport shut its runway for almost an hour on Sunday over a "suspected drone" incident, Sky News reported.

Operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place, the report said, citing a Gatwick spokesperson.

The investigation was completed and the airfield reopened almost an hour later.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.