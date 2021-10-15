Skip to main content

Germany rejects negotiations over Northern Ireland Protocol

1 minute read

A worker at the Port of Larne customs post checks paperwork from a lorry driver before allowing him to board a ferry bound for the UK, in Larne, Northern Ireland, October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BERLIN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Germany rejects new negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which stipulates Northern Ireland's will continue to follow EU rules on product standards to prevent checks along the border, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the European Commission published proposals to simplify the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the German government supports these proposals, the spokesperson said.

"The goal is to work with Great Britain to find solutions to implement the protocol and the European Commission has the German government's full support in this regard. However, we refuse to renegotiate the protocol," the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Zuzanna Szymanska; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

