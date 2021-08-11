Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Germany says spying on allied states on its soil is unacceptable

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was taking very seriously the case of a British man arrested in the country on suspicion of spying for Russia, adding that spying on allied states on German soil is unacceptable.

A spokesman for the ministry said that it would closely monitor German public prosecutors' investigations into the case.

Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Alexander Ratz Writing by Paul Carrel

