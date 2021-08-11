United Kingdom
Germany says spying on allied states on its soil is unacceptable
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it was taking very seriously the case of a British man arrested in the country on suspicion of spying for Russia, adding that spying on allied states on German soil is unacceptable.
A spokesman for the ministry said that it would closely monitor German public prosecutors' investigations into the case.
